Minister Richardson: Agreement on legal position of police personnel milestone for the Ministry. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- After 12 years of labor insecurity in the field of law enforcement in St. Maarten, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson and the labor unions, ABVO, represented by Mr. Sharlon Cathalina, the NAPB, represented by Mr. Rogerrel Mauricia, and the WICSU-PSU, represented by Ms. Sharon Cangieter, signed an agreement on June 14th, 2022, on the Legal Position Regulation, compensation packages, and benefits for the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), the National Detectives and Immigration officers, and further cooperation on personnel legal position issues. The regulation will now follow the necessary legislative trajectory for formal approval by ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40640-minister-richardson-agreement-on-legal-position-of-police-personnel-milestone-for-the-ministry.html