Minister Richardson aims to strengthen immigration border management with new system. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The focal point of the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson’s work visit to Aruba during March 28-31, was the exploration of an optimal Border Control Management System for St. Maarten. Immigration matters have long been a very important, yet delicate topic in St. Maarten. Recent developments related to this topic have emphasized the need for updating and improving our current immigration management systems. Aruba has successfully been using the Radex system for immigration management and this visit was organized to get a closer and upfront view of how the system is used by several law enforcement agencies ...



