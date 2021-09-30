Minister Richardson asks Minister Grapperhaus to expand cooperation beyond KPSM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, September 27, 2021, Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, accompanied by Minister Plenipotentiary Rene Violenus visited Minister of Justice and Security in the Netherlands Mr. Ferdinand Grapperhaus.

In closing of her meetings with her Dutch counterparts, Minister Richardson paid a visit to Minister Grapperhaus. There she reflected on the positive experience that she had during the work visit and the possibilities for further cooperation that the Minister saw, and which she felt needed to be explored. In addition to expanding cooperation beyond the Sint Maarten police force, further topics of discussions were the treaty concerning mutual legal ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38681-minister-richardson-asks-minister-grapperhaus-to-expand-cooperation-beyond-kpsm.html