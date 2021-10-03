Minister Richardson concludes work visit at the National Police Academy in Apeldoorn. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, September 29, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson visited the National Police Academy in Apeldoorn, Netherlands as her last stop before returning to Sint Maarten. Minister Richardson received a warm welcome from Team Chief and Project Leader for Education in the Dutch Caribbean Region, Mr. Rob Appelhof, and Sector Head of Basic Police Education of the Police Academy, Mr. Rik de Boer. During the work visit, a presentation was given as it relates to the institution, the curriculum, and the training that the National Police Academy offers in the Netherlands and in Sint Maarten.

The ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38706-minister-richardson-concludes-work-visit-at-the-national-police-academy-in-apeldoorn.html