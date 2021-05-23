Minister Richardson marks milestone as Function Book is in its final stage of completion. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Justice, Ms. Anna E. Richardson, is pleased to present an update on the progression of the Ministry’s Function Book (FB). Minister Richardson has confirmed that the Function Book is near its completion, currently at the Council of Advice awaiting the final stage of reviews.

Over the past months, a series of reviews and revisions of the FB draft were undertaken with the relevant parties tasked with supporting its completion and ratification. Prior to being sent to the Council of Advice, the Function Book was presented to the Committee of Civil Servants Unions (CCSU) on December 22nd, ...



