Minister Richardson meets with Customs Department to discuss improving operations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Justice, Ms. Anna E. Richardson, recently met with Head of Customs, Mr. Anthony Doran, and members of the Management team; Mr. Franklin Bernadina & Mr. Otto de Vries, to discuss the operations of the Customs departments, along with the yearly planning to get an overview of the team’s executions and the financial statistics. This meeting was requested by the minister as a way to build a stronger working relationship through information exchange and open dialogue to identify ways in which the ministry can be of support. The Minister has scheduled meetings with all department heads ...



