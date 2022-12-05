Minister Richardson meets with UNIFAB and Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Executives to discuss brand protection and to explore brand establishments for Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Paris, France:--- The Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson and a small delegation consisting of Interim Director of Foreign Relations Mr. Patrice Gumbs and Senior Legal Policy Advisor of Judicial Affairs Ms. Geertje van Haperen met with Brand Executives of the LVMH Group (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), Union des Fabricants (Unifab), PUMA, and DISOSA Brand Protection Services in Paris during her work visit to attend the UN Human Right Council hearing in Geneva last month. Following the success of Sint Maarten’s first Anti-Counterfeiting and Intellectual Property Conference hosted by the Minister of Justice in September 2022, brand executives ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41951-minister-richardson-meets-with-unifab-and-louis-vuitton-moet-hennessy-executives-to-discuss-brand-protection-and-to-explore-brand-establishments-for-sint-maarten.html