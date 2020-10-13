Minister Richardson observes Police and Prison Officers Week. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday, October 9, 2020, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) kicked off their annual celebration with the planting of a tree in remembrance and honor of fallen police officers.

Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson who attended the celebrations and was present at the tree planting ceremony participated by assisting in planting a tree.

Thereafter, a small ceremony was held whereby Minister Richardson delivered a speech that assured officers and management of the minister’s awareness that their job is far from an easy task and that their committed service to Sint Maarten is very much appreciated.

Minister ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35906-minister-richardson-observes-police-and-prison-officers-week.html