Minister Richardson officially reopens refurbished gym at Point Blanche Prison. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The official opening ceremony of the repaired and refurbished gym at the Pointe Blanche prison was held today, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Present during the ceremony were the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, Prison Director Mr. Steven Carty, and their respective supporting staff, Prison Guard Mr. Dean Joseph, the prison program team, and the inmate maintenance team. The ceremony was opened with a prayer by one of the prison’s inmates who expressed thanks for the actions taken to revitalize the facility after so many years so that the inmate population can actively work ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40820-minister-richardson-officially-reopens-refurbished-gym-at-point-blanche-prison.html