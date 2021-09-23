Minister Richardson pays a visit to State Secretary Knops. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The main items on the agenda of the meeting between Minister Richardson and State Secretary Knops on Thursday, September 23, 2021, were the status of the discussions with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in connection with building a new prison, the Plan of Approach for the Pointe Blanche prison, measure H.11 of the Country package for Sint Maarten which concerns the further strengthening of Sint Maarten’s border control agencies with the assistance of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, and the status of the Function Book for KPSM. Accompanying Minister Richardson to the meeting with State Secretary ...



