Minister Richardson urges visitors to respect immigration laws of St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG;--- On Friday, June 17th, 2022, the Court of First Instance rendered its decision denying a request to suspend the decision of the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson regarding the detention and deportation of a woman of Venezuelan nationality who has been residing on St. Maarten illegally for the past three years.



The woman's Attorney Mr. Remco Stomp, in his petition to Court claimed that the situation in Venezuela is inhumane and that his client has pressing interest in remaining on St. Maarten with her two children that are also residing illegally on St. Maarten and attending school. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40671-minister-richardson-urges-visitors-to-respect-immigration-laws-of-st-maarten.html