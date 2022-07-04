Minister Richardson visits Fundashon Krusada Bonaire. | SMN NEWS

Bonaire:--- The Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson paid a courtesy visit to Fundashon Krusada (Krusada Foundation) during her working visit to Bonaire which began on Monday, June 27, 2022, with the first Justice Tripartite meeting between the Caribbean countries of the Dutch Kingdom; Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten. The Krusada Foundation provides guidance to former substance abusers, former inmates, and at-risk youth. The foundation carries out projects for former inmates with a resocialization purpose and a halfway program aiding them in their transition from prison back into society. The Director of the Krusada Foundation, Mr. Junny Josephina has ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40787-minister-richardson-visits-fundashon-krusada-bonaire.html