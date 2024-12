PHILIPSBURG:— On Monday, December 16, the Minister of VSA, the honorable Richinel Brug, and his cabinet visited the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF). The visit aimed to familiarize the Minister with the many services WYCCF offers, including new care products introduced over the years.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46662-minister-richinel-brug-visits-white-and-yellow-cross-care-foundation.html