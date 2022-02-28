Minister Samuel acknowledges the contributions of Sint Maarten pioneers highlighted in “We Story” The Collection. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- “As a developing country, Sint Maarten must continue to acknowledge the contributions of its local pioneers, past and present, that have laid the foundation on which we stand today. I would like to thank all persons involved from the Ministry of Education Culture Youth and Sport (MECYS) who have presented these important features thus far under the banner, “We Story” The Collection,” said Minister of Education Culture Youth & Sport, the Honorable drs. Rodolphe Samuel.

As Black History Month concludes the Ministry of Education Culture Youth and Sport (MECYS) continues its “We Story” The Collection, focusing on Mrs. Elaine ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39788-minister-samuel-acknowledges-the-contributions-of-sint-maarten-pioneers-highlighted-in-we-story-the-collection.html