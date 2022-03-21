Minister Samuel Closes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. primary school. No School on Monday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (Ministry of ECYS) Hon. Rodolphe Samuel said on Sunday that his ministry along with other stakeholders is working diligently to address the challenges at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. primary school.



“Addressing any issues at schools in the country is a priority. The health of management, staff, teachers, and students are of paramount importance at all schools including the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. school. On Monday I will be having additional follow-up discussions with the school management.



“The main steps to be taken is to look at alternative housing of classrooms. ...



