Minister Samuel: Public Education Reaches Digital Milestone. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (Ministry MECYS) Hon. Rodolphe Samuel announced on Wednesday that the public education system of Sint Maarten has reached a very important milestone in the digital era for public primary schools.

“After visiting many schools on the island, I noticed that the level of education technology in the public schools needed improving. I made a promise to do something about that and it was decided to put a Digital Board in every public school classroom.

“Today Wednesday, I am pleased to announce the dream has finally come through. On Tuesday I was ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42073-minister-samuel-public-education-reaches-digital-milestone.html