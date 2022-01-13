Minister Samuel Recognizes 2021 Most Valuable Player of Dutch Baseball’s Hoofdklasse Denzel Richardson. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Hon. Rodolphe Samuel, presented a plaque of recognition to 2021 Most Valuable Player of Dutch Baseball’s Hoofdklasse Denzel Richardson.

Minister Samuel in his presentation of recognition stated: “Now that you are here visiting for a few days, we have been reading about your success. I want you to know that you are an inspiration to many—especially the youth of Sint Maarten.

“Your ability to stay positive regardless the challenges. Staying focused and being disciplined are some of the messages we hear from you.

“Today I would ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39469-minister-samuel-recognizes-2021-most-valuable-player-of-dutch-baseball-s-hoofdklasse-denzel-richardson.html