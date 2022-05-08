Minister Schouten arrives on Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Dutch Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten started her visit to the Caribbean Netherlands on Saba on Sunday, May 8.

The Minister and her delegation arrived with the last Winair flight. At the airport to receive the delegation were Acting Island Governor Shamara “Amelia” Nicholson, Island Secretary Tim Muller, and Head of the Social Affairs and Labor Unit of the Caribbean Netherlands Government Service RCN Eric Brakke. Upon her arrival, Minister Schouten was given a short explanation of the solar parks of the Saba Electric Company (SEC) and the plans to move towards ...



...



