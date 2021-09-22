Minister visits the Care- and Security House in Haaglanden to discover their structure. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE:--- The Hague: As her work visit continues, on Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021, Minister Richardson visited the Care- and Security House in Haaglanden or the ‘Zorg- en veiligheidshuis Haaglanden’.

The Care- and Security House is a network organization that brings the justice and care organizations such as the police, the municipalities, the prosecution service, the youth protection services, and the healthcare facilities together to tackle complex safety and security issues in neighborhoods.

The categories of crime varies and can be multifaceted. For this reason, a multi-disciplinary approach is often needed to be most effective.



...



