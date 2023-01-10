Minister VROMI – Your Agent for Change. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG;--- There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.”

– Niccolo Machiavelli

Three years ago, 865 people voted and elected me as their representative in the Parliamentary elections. I submitted myself to being not only their representative but also the agent of change that our people and country need to progress.

My term in office has had its challenges, which is to be expected as change is often met with resistance. As we move ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42156-minister-vromi-your-agent-for-change.html