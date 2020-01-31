Minister VSA lists 2019-nCoV Coronavirus as Category A Disease. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour have decided to list the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) in the category A under the Public Health Ordinance (Landsverordening publieke gezondheid) of Sint Maarten.

The Public Health Ordinance has been in effect on Sint Maarten since 2018 and provides the option to classify new infectious diseases in either A, B1, B2 or C. Category A being the most severe. Other coronaviruses have also been listed in the same category.

The classification has direct consequences for potential patients, healthcare workers, and the government. The law prescribes per category

