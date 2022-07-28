Minister VSA meets ILO Director of the Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Mr. Omar Ottley, met with the International Labour Organization (ILO) Director of the Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, Mr. Dennis Zulu, during a recent courtesy visit to Sint Maarten.

This visit was a great opportunity to further deepen cooperation with the ILO in bringing further emphasis to the Decent Work Agenda.

Labor-related matters such as; labor market information system (LMIS), replacing the Cessantia fund with the introduction of an unemployment benefit system, wages and productivity, short-term labor agreement amendments, training, and employment creation, promotion, and improvement ...



