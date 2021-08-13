Ministry of Finance launched E-Services Page. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a progressive stride toward technological advancement, the Ministry of Finance is launching an updated Online Services Page. The new page will streamline the access of services coming from various Ministries and provide the public with an easier way to pay for them.

With the newly launched Online Services Page, the public will be able to create an account with an e-login, register, and pay for government amenities, like vehicle tax and license plate fees, directly online. All forms currently in use will be downloadable via the page.

All payments can be made using the simplicity of a credit ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38278-ministry-of-finance-launched-e-services-page.html