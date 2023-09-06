Ministry of Finance looks for participants in the QR code system pilot program. | SMN NEWS

~QR code system to be implemented for annual vehicle tax payment procedure.~

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43740-ministry-of-finance-looks-for-participants-in-the-qr-code-system-pilot-program.html

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY