Ministry of Finance looks for participants in the QR code system pilot program. | SMN NEWS

~QR code system to be implemented for annual vehicle tax payment procedure.~
To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43740-ministry-of-finance-looks-for-participants-in-the-qr-code-system-pilot-program.html
~QR code system to be implemented for annual vehicle tax payment procedure.~
To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43740-ministry-of-finance-looks-for-participants-in-the-qr-code-system-pilot-program.html
View comments
Hide comments