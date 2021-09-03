Ministry of Justice and General Affairs holds first National Youth Delinquency Symposium from Monday – Wednesday | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson, in collaboration with the Ministry of General Affairs, has organized a National Youth Delinquency Symposium with the theme: “A Call to Action; The State of Our Youth.”

The community is invited to join the NYD symposium on the Government of Sint Maarten Facebook page.

Through the symposium, the Youth Delinquency Network has been brought together to present and discuss aspects in the area of youth delinquency.

There will be three themes: The State of Youth Delinquency, The Youth Delinquency Network, and The Challenges and Solutions.

This symposium has the determined objective to harness ...



