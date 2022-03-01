Ministry of Public Health reminds the community about the importance of handwashing to prevent gastroenteritis. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, reminds the community, and those working at business establishments, to properly wash their hands and prepare meals properly to prevent gastroenteritis.



Gastroenteritis is the inflammation of the stomach and intestine a.k.a. stomach flu, which is usually due to acute infection by viruses or bacteria resulting in vomiting and diarrhea.



The most common symptoms of gastroenteritis are watery diarrhea and vomiting and repeated episodes of diarrhea (three or more episodes within 24 hours). You might also have stomach pain, cramping, fever, ...



