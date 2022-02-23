Ministry of TEATT accumulating data to regulate inflation and price gouging. | SMN NEWS

~ food basket to be extended.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of TEATT Roger Lawrence said at the Council of Minister's press briefing on Wednesday that due to the inflation and pressure that have been on the rise globally and the rise in the cost of living on St. Maarten his Ministry is committed to completing the census this year.

The census data will provide essential data on labor and income which would aid in their cost-of-living research.

The Ministry of TEATT also plans to extend the food basket to 68 items which would include a wider variety of essential items

