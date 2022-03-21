Ministry of TEATT and SOL Provide Explanation on Country’s Fuel Supply and Price Mechanism. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication (Ministry TEATT) has collaborated with Sol to provide a clear and transparent summary as to how fuel prices are accurately determined on the island for consumers as well as where it comes from and the logistical process.



The Sol Group is a member of the Canada-based Parkland family, the leading supplier of petroleum-based products and energy solutions in the Caribbean, as well as in North, Central, and South America with operations spanning 22 countries.



Fuel in Sint Maarten arrives from the Gulf of Mexico area. The Gulf of Mexico is ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39954-ministry-of-teatt-and-sol-provide-explanation-on-country-s-fuel-supply-and-price-mechanism.html