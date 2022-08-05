Ministry of TEATT launches MSME development program. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On August 2nd, 2022, The acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Omar Ottley signed a service level agreement with a local entity, A&A Accounting, Business Support & Training Center to launch a training and business support program geared towards the development of micro, small and medium enterprises on the Island (MSMEs).

The training and business support program, which is scheduled to commence in September 2022, was conceptualized based on the National MSME Policy Framework and is designed as a sustainable solution to help strengthen and grow MSMEs and to overcome temporary liquidity problems, protect jobs ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41012-ministry-of-teatt-launches-msme-development-program.html