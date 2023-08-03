Ministry of VROMI announces Closure of Schuinesteeg Road Front Street | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), Department of Infrastructure announces that there will be a temporary road closure of Schuinesteeg Road, Front Street.

The closure will be from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Emergency vehicles have a preference during the closure period.

This closure is necessary to facilitate FLOW trenchworks, which are essential for improving telecommunication infrastructure and ensuring the smooth functioning of the road network.

Detour routes will be available for motorists via the Drukkersteeg and Vissersteeg to ease traffic flow and facilitate access to the areas affected by the road closures.

For inquiries call 1(721) 542-4289 or email the Ministry of VROMI at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloaka81ee5efe416bc802564ed059d330e79’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addya81ee5efe416bc802564ed059d330e79 = ‘info.vromi’ + ‘@’;

addya81ee5efe416bc802564ed059d330e79 = addya81ee5efe416bc802564ed059d330e79 + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;

var addy_texta81ee5efe416bc802564ed059d330e79 = ‘info.vromi’ + ‘@’ + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloaka81ee5efe416bc802564ed059d330e79’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_texta81ee5efe416bc802564ed059d330e79+”;



The Ministry of VROMI apologises for any inconvenience caused.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43508-ministry-of-vromi-announces-closure-of-schuinesteeg-road-front-street.html