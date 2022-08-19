Ministry of VROMI announces Opening of Great Bay Fresh Water Pond Channel at 5.30pm. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), will temporarily open the Great Bay Fresh Pond channel as of 5:30 PM today, August 19th, 2022, due to the torrential rainfall which took place earlier today (Friday).

The channel will remain open until midnight.

The decision to open the Great Bay Channel is taken to mitigate potential flooding as part of the ministry's water management activities to avoid hazardous water levels in the Salt and Fresh Water Ponds.

The Ministry of VROMI, therefore, cautions against any and all water activities at the Great Bay ...



...



