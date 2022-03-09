Ministry of VROMI announces Partial Road Closure of A. Th. Illidge Road Dutch Quarter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces the partial road closure of A.T. Illidge Road (Dutch Quarter) in the vicinity of Nazareth Road on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 7:00 AM until 11:00 PM due to scheduled maintenance of the sewage pump pit at the location.

Traffic driving from French Quarter and Belvedere will be diverted towards Bishop Road, Sucker Garden, and/or Middle Region, while motorists of Nazareth Road and Union Farm will be directed towards A. T. Illidge Road via Mount William Hill or detoured via Nazareth Road ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39863-ministry-of-vromi-announces-partial-road-closure-of-a-th-illidge-road-dutch-quarter.html