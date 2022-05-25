Ministry of VROMI announces Partial Road Closure on Monday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces that there will be an interruption in the traffic flow on the A.T. Illidge Road (Mount William Hill), on Monday, May 30, 2022, from 8:00 pm until 5:00 am (May 31, 2022).

Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant of the traffic directional signs.

The road closure is in connection with the repairs of a sewage pit. The road will be partially closed in one direction.

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40487-all-praises-to-pjiae-management-for-completing-refinancing-agreement-with-regional-investors.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40484-ministry-of-vromi-announces-partial-road-closure-on-monday.html