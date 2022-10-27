Ministry of VROMI announces Temporary Road Closure of a Section of Keys Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), announces that there will be a temporary road closure of a section of the Keys Road between Keys Road Lane 2 and Nipple Cactus Drive

The temporary closure will be from Monday, October 31, 2022, until Friday, November 04, 2022, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm in connection with road repair work.

The civil works will be carried out by Washington Construction Company N.V.

