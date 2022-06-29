Ministry of VROMI announces Traffic Flow Interruption on Saturday in Dutch Quarter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces that there will be an interruption in the traffic flow on the A.T. Illidge Road (Dutch Quarter), the proximity of Nazareth Road on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 7:00 AM until 10:00 AM.

Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant of the traffic directional signs.

Motorists coming from French Quarter and Belvedere will use Bishop Road, Sucker Garden Road, and/or Middle Region Road to get to their desired destination.

