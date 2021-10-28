Ministry of VROMI Commences Vehicle Wreck Inventory of Parcel 1. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) commenced the inventory phase of the Vehicle Wreck Clean-up Project as of October 26, 2021.

The ministry established a task force with personnel from the Public Works and the Inspection Department to identify, tag, and register vehicle wrecks within Parcel 1 -Philipsburg with boundaries starting from the Methodist Cemetery to St. Bernard Bridge up to the Freedom Fighters roundabout at Sundial High School and including the Point Blanche area.

The identification of wrecks is in accordance with article 1 clause h. of the Waste Ordinance ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38912-ministry-of-vromi-commences-vehicle-wreck-inventory-of-parcel-1.html