Ministry of VROMI commits to Completing Dutch Quarter Sewage Project which is vital to Human Health. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), commits to completing the remaining works of the sewage project in the residential area of the Dutch Quarter, as effective wastewater management and sanitation systems are vital for human health.

The Ministry of VROMI has been in positive negotiations with Windward Roads to address the remaining works of the sewage project.

Recently, Windward Roads has committed to move forward and collaborate with the Ministry on tackling the priority areas of the project, which entails getting the main pumping station up and running as well as ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40909-ministry-of-vromi-commits-to-completing-dutch-quarter-sewage-project-which-is-vital-to-human-health.html