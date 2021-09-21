Ministry of VROMI Request Over the Bank Applicants to Submit Copies of Paperwork. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) has begun their own investigation into alleged signed draft decrees by former Ministers of VROMI between the years 2014-2018 for the area known as 'Over the Bank'.

All persons in possession of signed draft decrees and letters of intent signed in the years 2014-2018 for the area known as 'Over the Bank' are hereby requested to submit to the email address: minvromi@sintmaartengov.org the following documentation: 1) the submitted request for land with the DIV# on said application, 2) the signed draft decree, 3) the ...



...



