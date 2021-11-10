Ministry of VROMI takes Mitigation Measures due to Excessive Rainfall. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) on Wednesday, November 10, at 1:00 PM will open the Great Bay Channel as a mitigation measure due to the excessive rainfall that the country has been experiencing.

The channel will remain open until 12:00 AM midnight.

The decision was taken to mitigate potential flooding as part of the ministry’s water management measures to avoid hazardous water levels building up in the Great Salt Pond and the Fresh Water Pond.

Ministry of VROMI, therefore, cautions against any and all water activities at the Great Bay Beach ...



