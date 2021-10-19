Ministry of VROMI takes Rainfall Mitigation Measures. Interruption in Great Bay Beachgoing Activities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) is advising against beach-going activities at the Great Bay Beach for the next few days due to the temporary opening of the Great Bay Channel which took place at 6:00 PM October 18, 2021, through 12:00 AM midnight.

The decision to open the Great Bay Channel was taken to mitigate potential flooding due to frequent torrential rain over the past few days, as part of the ministry's water management activities to avoid hazardous water levels at the Salt and Fresh Water Ponds.

As such, the opening



