Ministry of VROMI Urges Public to Use Online Service Options due to COVID-19 Spike. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) would hereby like to inform the general public of the following online communication means amidst the spike in COVID-19 cases, as an alternative to limiting face-to-face contact and mitigating potential interruptions in executive functions and client support.

Please contact one of the following emails provided below for inquiries/complaints/follow-up related to:

General inquiries and complaints: info.vromi@sintmaartengov.org or message the ministry on Facebook.

Building permits and hindrance permits: Vromi-permits@sintmaartengov.org Please note the permit department is temporarily not accepting any building permit applications until January 10, ...



...



