Ministry of VSA and Justice sign policy to combat domestic violence, child abuse and gender based violence on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On June 30th, 2021, the Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson together with the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley signed off on an official policy that was commissioned by both Ministries to strengthen government’s response to combat Domestic Violence (DV), Child Abuse (CA) and Gender-based Violence (GBV) through legislation and procedures that prevents their occurrence.

The objective of the policy is to regulate the legal and social procedural actions to prevent, treat and punish the violence observed in this policy and is essential to earmark the various forms of violence



