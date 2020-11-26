Ministry VROMI announces road closure of A.T. Illidge Road (Dutch Quarter) on Saturday, November 28, 2020 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), hereby announces road closure on A.T. Illidge Road (Dutch Quarter) in the vicinity of Nazareth Road on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 7:00 am until 12:00 pm.

The road closure is in connection with the maintenance of the sewage pump pit at Nazareth Road.

Traffic coming from French Quarter and Belvedere will be diverted via Bishop Road, Sucker Garden Road and/or Middle Region Road and traffic coming from Madam Estate towards Dutch Quarter will be diverted via Middle Region Road onwards.

Motorists are requested to be vigilant ...



