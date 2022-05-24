Ministry VROMI Commences with Pruning of Mangrove Trees on Wednesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), announces that from Wednesday, May 25, 2022, until May 30, 2022, work will commence with the pruning of the mangrove trees in the area of the Prins Bernard Bridge followed by the area around the Sucker Garden Road.

The work will take place during the hours of 9:00 am – 11:00 am, when there is less traffic in the aforementioned areas.

Signs will be placed along the roadside, and a traffic control person will be present to guide the traffic flow accordingly.

Pruning and windowing



...



