Ministry VROMI & Finance Job Mixer a Success. 300+ Attend. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI) Egbert J. Doran and Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion held a job mixer on May 12, 2022, for persons interested in various positions within both ministries, and it has been a great success.

There was an average of 300+ persons who attended the event, which was held at the Government Administration Building room 1 from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Both ministers expressed their gratitude for the interest shown in the Job Mixer and would like to thank all those who came to the event ...



