Ministry VROMI Recommences with Road Maintenance Program | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), announces the recommencement of its road maintenance program which started on August 1st on Union Road in Cole Bay.

This is the first round which is primarily focused on main access roads and will be followed up with the repair of secondary roads in the near future.

Re-paving and re-patching activities will be carried out on:

Week 31

Sunday/Monday night: Union Road – Cole Bay

Tuesday night: Airport Road in Simpson Bay and Maho and Cupecoy

Wednesday night: Brouwers Road and LB Scott Road

Thursday ...



