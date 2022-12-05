Ministry VROMI to take Measures to Lower Salt Pond Water Levels | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) informs the public that due to the high level of the Salt Pond and the possibility of rain during the coming week, the Department of Infrastructure Management will be taking measures to lower the water level in the Salt Pond. This includes opening the channel at Great Bay to allow water to flow to the sea. The Ministry expects that this process will begin today, Monday, December 5, 2022, at approximately 6 PM and will last into the morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, 2022.



Due ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41950-ministry-vromi-to-take-measures-to-lower-salt-pond-water-levels.html