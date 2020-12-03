Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: Partial Closure of L.B. Scott Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):— Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), announces partial road closure of L.B. Scott Road on Friday, December 04, 2020.

There will be a partial road closure of a section of L.B. Scott road on Friday, December 04, 2020, from 9.00 pm until Saturday, December 05, 2020, at 1.00 am from the intersection of Isis Road (St. Peters Pharmacy) until Daisy Road (Cake House).

The road closure is in connection with the finalization of the work that needs to be carried out on the roadway.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant ...



