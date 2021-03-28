Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: Partial road closure of L.B. Scott Road intersection Pessle Drive | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development, and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), hereby announces partial road closure of L.B. Scott Road at the intersection Pessle Drive on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 9:00 PM until Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 2:00 AM.

The partial road closure is in connection with road repair activities conducted by GEBE N.V. and the contractor Windward Road B.V.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant, and observant of the traffic diversion signs. The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.



