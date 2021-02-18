Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: Partial road closure of Nazareth road intersection George C. de Weever Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), hereby announces partial road closure of Nazareth Road at the Intersection George C. de Weever road commencing today February 18, 2021, through Friday 19, 2021.

The partial road closure is in connection with road repair activities conducted by the contractor Windward Road B.V.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant, and observant of the traffic diversion signs. The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.



